IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wedbush

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of -1.27. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $98,541.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713 in the last three months. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 73.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after buying an additional 314,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $346,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,241,000 after purchasing an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

