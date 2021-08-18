Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $250.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.52.

Five Below stock opened at $221.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a one year low of $106.05 and a one year high of $227.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in Five Below by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 49,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

