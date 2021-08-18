Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mister Car Wash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE MCW opened at $18.12 on Monday. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $76,493,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth approximately $4,947,156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $26,620,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth $6,280,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

