Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $392.48 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.