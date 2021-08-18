Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $450.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.
LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.
LULU opened at $392.48 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.30.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
