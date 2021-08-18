Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $10.88 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.85.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $198.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $185.32 and a 52-week high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,947 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 136,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 31,363 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,041.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

