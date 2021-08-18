Research Analysts Set Expectations for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54.1% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

