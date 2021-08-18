Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$117.60 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

