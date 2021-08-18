HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €43.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €60.92 ($71.67) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.81 ($66.84).

Shares of HLE stock opened at €61.00 ($71.76) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 1 year high of €68.72 ($80.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

