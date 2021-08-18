AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

ABCL has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.87. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

