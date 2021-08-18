Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for RadNet, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for RadNet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sidoti raised their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

RadNet stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in RadNet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in RadNet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in RadNet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RadNet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

