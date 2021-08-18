Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.31

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 22967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Paysafe alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

Paysafe Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.