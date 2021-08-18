Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,240.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and last traded at GBX 2,210 ($28.87), with a volume of 21523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,195 ($28.68).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,030.82.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total transaction of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

