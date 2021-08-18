Zacks: Analysts Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.21 Million

Equities analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to announce sales of $962.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $916.00 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $981.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 143.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.