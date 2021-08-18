Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at CSFB in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

SU opened at C$23.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The company has a market cap of C$34.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

