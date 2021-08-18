Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.50. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PVG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.36.

PVG opened at C$12.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

