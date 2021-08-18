Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bankshares

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$14.50. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PVG. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.36.

PVG opened at C$12.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

