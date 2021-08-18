Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$24.23 on Monday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$15.84 and a 1 year high of C$25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$878.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.99.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.