IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.25 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.51.

TSE IMG opened at C$2.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.59. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.91 and a twelve month high of C$6.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

