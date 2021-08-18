Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BELLUS Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%.

BLU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $267.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.20. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

