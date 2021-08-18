Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 590987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

