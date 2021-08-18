Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. It also generates and transmits electricity. The company owns and operates thermal power generation facilities with a total capacity of 8,849 MW; 60 hydroelectric power plants with a total capacity of 8,571 MW; 21 wind power facilities with a total capacity of 429 MW; and approximately 2,400 kilometers of power transmission lines, and 9 substations and converter stations.

