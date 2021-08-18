Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 265,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 206,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79.
About Electric Power Development
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.