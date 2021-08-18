Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 6,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,938.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74.
Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile
