Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

RYAN opened at $29.47 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

