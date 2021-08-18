Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. "

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

