The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $158.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

