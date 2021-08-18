The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.
Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $158.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67.
The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Travelers Companies Company Profile
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
