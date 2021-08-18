Truist Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $322.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist from $315.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA opened at $319.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $196.43 and a 52 week high of $320.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.