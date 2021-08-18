Truist Increases Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $322.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist from $315.00 to $322.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.91.
PSA opened at $319.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $196.43 and a 52 week high of $320.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.
In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
About Public Storage
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
See Also: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.