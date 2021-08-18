Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €120.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €120.00 ($141.18) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.33 ($136.86).

SIX2 opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of €116.22. Sixt has a 1 year low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 1 year high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

