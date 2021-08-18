Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Issued By Oppenheimer

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BWAY. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BrainsWay from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrainsWay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

BWAY stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 71.6% during the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 214,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter worth $1,684,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

