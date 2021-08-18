Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Increased by Piper Sandler

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

DAR opened at $75.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

