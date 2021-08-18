US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

ENB opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.8% during the first quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 57,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $1,159,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4,052.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 661,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 645,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 68,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

