Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VALN opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Valneva has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valneva will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALN. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $659,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

