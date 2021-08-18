Holley Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Holley in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Holley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Holley in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HLLY opened at $10.85 on Monday. Holley has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.41% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

