FIGS, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.36.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

