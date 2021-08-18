Analyzing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.06 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.46 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beadell Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 154.20%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

