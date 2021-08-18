Contrasting Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) & Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ethema Health alerts:

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Health Systems has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ethema Health and Community Health Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Health Systems 1 3 2 0 2.17

Community Health Systems has a consensus target price of $14.84, suggesting a potential upside of 19.84%. Given Community Health Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Health Systems is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Community Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% Community Health Systems 2.98% -12.92% 1.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ethema Health and Community Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 20.04 $3.09 million N/A N/A Community Health Systems $11.79 billion 0.14 $511.00 million $0.45 27.51

Community Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health.

Summary

Community Health Systems beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc. engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethema Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethema Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.