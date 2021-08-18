GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) & AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Financial Review

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GoHealth and AA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 3 4 0 2.57 AA 0 2 0 0 2.00

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 224.17%. Given GoHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than AA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and AA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 1.73 -$44.27 million $2.51 1.88 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -3.42% 13.28% 8.74% AA N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GoHealth beats AA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

