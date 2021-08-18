$87.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $87.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.93 million and the highest is $91.90 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $33.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $294.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,872,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.82.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

