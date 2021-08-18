JMP Securities Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $12.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 116.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.55 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Root by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Root by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

