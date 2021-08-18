Lake Street Capital Lowers voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target to $16.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33. voxeljet has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 80.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VJET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of voxeljet during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

