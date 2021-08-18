Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $77.89 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

