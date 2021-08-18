VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Up 73.5% in July

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period.

