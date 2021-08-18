The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CHN stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The China Fund has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The China Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in The China Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The China Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

