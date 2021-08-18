Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $170.32

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €170.32 ($200.38) and traded as high as €191.15 ($224.88). Capgemini shares last traded at €190.35 ($223.94), with a volume of 245,447 shares changing hands.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

