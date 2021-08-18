Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.06

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.15. Protech Home Medical shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 739,133 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53. The firm has a market cap of C$58.13 million and a P/E ratio of -44.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06.

About Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ)

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

