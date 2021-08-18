Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.85. Rupert Resources shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 21,623 shares.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.38.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.0400694 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$3,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,323,790.

About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

