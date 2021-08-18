Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.10. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 4,115 shares.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.