Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.86. Cabot Growth ETF shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 618 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cabot Growth ETF stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Growth ETF (BATS:CBTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.