Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU) Trading Up 0.1%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:NLITU)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 1,896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 65,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000.

