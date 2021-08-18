Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

