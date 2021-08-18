Truist Securities Trims Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Target Price to $101.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.
NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $83.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.
In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $5,008,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.