Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Celsius stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 470.29 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Celsius by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

